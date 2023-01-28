Budget 2023 | What is tax and non-tax revenue?

Budget 2023 | What is tax and non-tax revenue?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023 on February 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 20:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

It is with the help of taxes that a government earns part of the money required to run a nation. 

The revenue that the government generates comprises both tax and non-tax revenues. 

Tax revenue is that revenue which the government generates on by applying a tax rate or tax slab on an income an individual or an entity earns. 

There are two types of tax revenues: 

Direct tax: Tax an individual pays directly to the authority that imposes it. Income tax, wealth tax are a few examples. 

Indirect tax: Tax on the value of transaction of goods and services an individual or a company makes use of. GST is the best example. 

Then, what is non-tax revenue? 

Tax that is charged against services which the government provides is non-tax revenue. You pay non-tax revenue if and only if you consume the services the government offers. 

Some of the most simple examples of non-tax revenue include the interest the government earns as it gives amounts to states during calamities like floods, the fees paid for getting rights to start petroleum-related exploration in a particular region (royalties), fees the Central Electricity Authority earns for the supply of electricity, use of roads, bridges, interalia. 

Incidentally, non-tax revenue is the greatest contributor to the government’s money box. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Budget FAQs
Taxes

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 