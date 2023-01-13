Budget 2023 | Whom does the govt borrow from?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. This will be her fourth full budget and last full budget before the general elections 2024.

One of the important things to know is government borrowings in the Budget. DH brings you the details.

What is government borrowing?

Read | Budget 2023 | What is Tax Abatement?

The government borrows through the issue of government securities called G-secs and Treasury Bills. It is a loan taken by the government that falls under capital receipts in the Budget document. Whenever the tax and non-tax revenue falls short to finance the government's spending, the government announces an annual borrowing programme in the Budget every year.

Where does the govt borrow from?

It borrows from the market, small savings funds, state provident funds, external assistance and short-term borrowings. Market borrowing, however, is the major source to finance the fiscal deficit.

Does borrowing have an adverse impact on the economy?

It has two kinds of impact. One, if the government borrows more from the market, it implies that it has left very little space for the private sector and corporates to access the market.

Secondly, large govt borrowing shoots up the interest rates for all other borrowers in the market, in turn, it increases the debt repayment burden of the government and also pushes up the rate of investment in the economy which in turn leads to slowing economic growth.