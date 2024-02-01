Budget 2024-25: Nitish Kumar lavishes effusive praise

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday showered effusive praise on the interim budget presented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the last before the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The JD(U) president, who returned to the BJP-led NDA less than a week ago, after having fought it tooth and nail for more than a year, described the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as one that was “positive” and “deserved to be welcomed”.