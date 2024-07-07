Budget 2024 | Accord infra status, don't treat hotels as luxury, say hospitality players

Expressing similar views, Indian Hotels Company Ltd Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "According the sector infrastructure status will provide a favourable impetus for promoting investment enabling the sector to play a pivotal role in India becoming the third largest economy by 2027." Chhatwal, who is also the Chairman of CII National Committee of Tourism and Hospitality, and Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) further said the sector creates about 10 per cent of total employment in the country and has been among the key growth sectors for the economy.