Budget 2024: Modi government's allocations to education in five years

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's 15th interim budget.
In her 2024 budget speech, Sitharaman reflected upon the transformational reforms brought by the New Education Policy (NEP), increased enrollment of women in higher education and STEM courses in the last 10 years, and the infrastructural development of educational institutions.
"A large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities have been set up", she said.
Additionally, the Finance Minister asserted that more medical colleges will be set up across India.
Sitharaman further said that there has been a growth in the education sector and the government plans to encourage and facilitate development in the sector.
Here we take a look at the Modi government's plans and budget allocation for the education sector of past five years
2020-21
In the 2020 Budget, Rs 99,300 crore was allocated to the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.
The government aimed at enabling External Commercial Borrowings and FDI for the education sector.
The government also announced the implementation of the NEP. The National Police University and National Forensic Science University were proposed for policing science, forensic science, and cyber-forensics.
The Ind-SAT programme was also proposed for Asian and African countries as part of the 'Study in India' programme.
2021-22
In the 2021 Budget, Rs 93,223 crore was allocated for the education sector. The government announced the implementation of NEP in schools. It aimed to strengthen 15,000 schools through NEP implementation.
For higher education, legislation to set up the Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with 4 separate vehicles for standard-setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding, was introduced.
In an effort to encourage higher education in Ladakh, the government had said that a Central University would come up in Leh.
2022-23
In the 2022 Budget, Rs 54,874 crore was allocated for the sector. The government focused on the promotion of virtual education.
Virtual labs and skilling e-labs were set up to promote critical thinking skills and simulated learning environment.
High-quality e-content was developed for delivery through Digital Teachers.
Additionally, plans to set up a Digital University for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience was put forth.
2023-24
In the 2023 budget, Rs 1,12,899 crore was allocated for this sector, making it the highest ever allocation for education.
The government set up a national digital library to make available quality books across different subjects, aiming to overcome learning losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Additionally, district institutes of education and training were developed as vibrant institutes of excellence for teachers’ training.