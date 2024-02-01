Budget 2024: Modi government's allocations to education in five years

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's 15th interim budget.

In her 2024 budget speech, Sitharaman reflected upon the transformational reforms brought by the New Education Policy (NEP), increased enrollment of women in higher education and STEM courses in the last 10 years, and the infrastructural development of educational institutions.

"A large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities have been set up", she said.

Additionally, the Finance Minister asserted that more medical colleges will be set up across India.