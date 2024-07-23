Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman carries digital tablet in traditional 'bahi-khata' pouch ahead of presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday carrying the digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch as she headed to Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024 in a paperless format just like the previous years.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed for the traditional picture along with her team outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for Parliament.
She was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.
The tablet is inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it.
Nirmala Sitharaman, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers.
The Finance Minister with the 'bahi khata' on Tuesday.
Published 23 July 2024, 05:00 IST