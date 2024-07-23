Home
Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman carries digital tablet in traditional 'bahi-khata' pouch ahead of presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her record seventh consecutive Budget today. Ahead of the presentation in the Parliament, she posed with the 'bahi-khata' apart from meeting President Droupadi Murmu.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 05:00 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday carrying the digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch as she headed to Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024 in a paperless format just like the previous years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed for the traditional picture along with her team outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for Parliament.

She was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.

The tablet is inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it.

Nirmala Sitharaman, had in July 2019 ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata' to carry Union Budget papers.

The Finance Minister with the 'bahi khata' on Tuesday.

Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians?

Published 23 July 2024, 05:00 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanIndian ParliamentFinance Minister Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2024

