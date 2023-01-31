Budget allocation should help value-based care model: Heaps Health Chief Business Officer

Apurva Sule, Chief Business Officer, Heaps Health

"The National Health Authority (NHA), in its most recent announcement, plans to introduce a new system wherein the performance of the hospitals empanelled with the central flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB- PMJAY) will be graded on value-based health care rather than the volume of services they can provide. Grading hospitals will undoubtedly raise the standard of care, but it also requires real-world monitoring systems that concentrate on patient care management and prompt treatment for the most vulnerable patients, particularly those at high risk. New-age technology, such artificial intelligence, that enhances patient outcomes, lowers the risk of hospital readmission, needs to be the area of focus in the upcoming union budget in 2023. While the Government is already making a good amount of expenditure with regards to healthcare, the same needs to be now efficiently and effectively allocated/deployed to moving towards a value-based care model which will contribute to the healthcare system of the country as a whole."