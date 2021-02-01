Budget allocation to healthcare most welcome: VLCC

By Vandana Luthra

At the outset, compliments to the Hon’ble Finance Minister on the Budget for 2021-22.

For me personally, it is gratifying to note that two of the six pillars on which the rest of the budgetary proposal are 'Health & Wellbeing’ and 'Reinvigorating Human Capital’. Both Health and Skill Development are critical sectors that will ensure our sustained economic growth.

UNION BUDGET 2021 SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While it was widely expected that the expenditure on Health would be increased, an allocation of INR 64,000 crore over 6 years to the PM AtamaNirbhar Swasth Barat Yojana, with the holistic approach to strengthening all the three areas of Healthcare delivery - Preventive, Curative and Wellbeing - is a most welcome step, as is the continuation of the Poshan Abhiyan in its new Mission Poshan 2.0 avatar. Both will go a long way in reducing morbidity and ensuring a fitter India.

It is also noteworthy that that Skill Development schemes have got a boost. Expanding collaboration with foreign countries to scale up the vocational and skill training sector will further improve the employability quotient of our youth.

Also, I am sure, tax benefits extended for startups will encourage youth to take up entrepreneurial opportunities more readily."

(The author is Founder of VLCC)