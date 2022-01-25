Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2019-20

Budget archive: A look at Economic Survey 2019-20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 15:56 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2020. 

The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by the advisors to the finance minister which comprises of the current trend in the country's economy and a comprehensive report card of economy in that fiscal year.

The Survey is tabled in the parliament a day before the Union Budget of the year is presented.

The theme of Economic Survey, 2019-20 was 'Wealth Creation' and is based on India’s aspiration to achieve a $5 trillion.

Here's the full text.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
budget
Union Budget
Business News
Budget archive
Economic Survey

What's Brewing

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 