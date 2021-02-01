BUDGET 2021
Budget | Cardinal issue is that barely 3% of the country is paying tax, says True Beacon and Zerodha CIO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:23 ist
Credit: LinkedIn Photo/@nikhilkamathcio

By Nikhil Kamath,

The Budget largely turned out to be a non-event, the cardinal issue here seems to be that barely 3 per cent of the country is paying tax. To drive any kind of stimulus the government will have to shore up this number significantly.

From the market’s perspective, no reduction in STT or an increase in LTCG largely indicates no change, it is net neutral to the markets. International markets happen to be rallying today and markets are taking cues from this, for now, foreign flows that are largely driving this upmove will continue to be an important metric to track going forward.

(The author is Co-Founder and CIO at True Beacon and Zerodha)

