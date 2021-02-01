Budget | Cardinal issue is that barely 3% of the country is paying tax, says True Beacon and Zerodha CIO

By Nikhil Kamath,

The Budget largely turned out to be a non-event, the cardinal issue here seems to be that barely 3 per cent of the country is paying tax. To drive any kind of stimulus the government will have to shore up this number significantly.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

From the market’s perspective, no reduction in STT or an increase in LTCG largely indicates no change, it is net neutral to the markets. International markets happen to be rallying today and markets are taking cues from this, for now, foreign flows that are largely driving this upmove will continue to be an important metric to track going forward.

(The author is Co-Founder and CIO at True Beacon and Zerodha)