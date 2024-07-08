Budget expectation, earnings, to drive markets this week

This week, domestic equities are expected to consolidate at a higher zone. The markets have witnessed a sharp run-up of 8 per cent over the last one month, post-election results and in the run-up to the union budget. Going forward, we expect more of stock and sector-specific action as the market starts taking cues from April-June quarter earnings. On the macro front, investors will look out for inflation data to be released by India, the United States, and China.