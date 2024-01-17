Budget flashback: Who delivered the shortest speech?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has consistently garnered attention for her extensive Budget speeches.

Surpassing her own record from her maiden budget in 2019, where she spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes, Sitharaman set a new benchmark in 2020 with the longest budget speech in Indian history, lasting 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Unfortunately, she had to cut short her speech due to ill-health.

As the Union Budget 2024-2025 nears, all eyes will be on Sitharaman again, who will be presenting her sixth and the last budget of the 17th Lok Sabha. It remains to be seen how long this year's Budget speech will be.