Homebusinessunion budget

Budget flashback: Who delivered the shortest speech?

As the Union Budget 2024-2025 nears, all eyes will again be on Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be presenting her sixth Budget and last Budget of the 17th Lok Sabha.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 17:13 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has consistently garnered attention for her extensive Budget speeches.

Surpassing her own record from her maiden budget in 2019, where she spoke for 2 hours and 17 minutes, Sitharaman set a new benchmark in 2020 with the longest budget speech in Indian history, lasting 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Unfortunately, she had to cut short her speech due to ill-health.

As the Union Budget 2024-2025 nears, all eyes will be on Sitharaman again, who will be presenting her sixth and the last budget of the 17th Lok Sabha. It remains to be seen how long this year's Budget speech will be.

On the contrary, the shortest Budget in the Indian history was presented by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel, the finance minister under Morarji Desai’s cabinet in 1977; the speech was a succinct 800 words.

Patel is said to have kept the speech short as the calculations were done by the previous government, leaving him with limited time until March 31, 1977, to fulfil constitutional requirements with a Vote on Account.

(Published 17 January 2024, 17:13 IST)
