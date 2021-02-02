Budget Infograph | A shot in the arm for health sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced allocating Rs 35,000 crore only for Covid vaccination

A month after India launched the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced allocating Rs 35,000 crore only for Covid vaccination outside the Health Ministry's budget, but the fine prints of her headline-making claim of allocating Rs 2.24 lakh crore on “health and well being” tells a different story altogether.

DH explains the approach to healthcare sector:

