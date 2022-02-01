Budget Infographic | Boost to sports allocation for FY23: Khelo India in focus

India's medals at the Tokyo Olympics and paralympics seems to have shone bright as this was reflected in the sports budget.

The government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3,062.60 crore for the financial year 2022-23 -- an increase of Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.

The government's flagship Khelo India programme saw an increase of Rs 316.29 crore in the 2021-22 budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The financial allocation towards Khelo India programme, which got Rs 657.71 crore in the last budget, was increased to Rs 974 crore.

In the last financial year, the government had allocated Rs 2,596.14 crore for sports, which was later revised to Rs 2,757.02 crore.

The Sports Authority of India's budget had been reduced by Rs 7.41 crore to Rs 653 crore. SAI is the nodal organisation to manage nationals camps, provide infrastructure, equipment and other logistics to the country's sportspersons.

The budget for National Sports Development Fund has been further reduced to Rs Rs 16 crore from Rs 25 crore. The allocation towards National Sports Federations (NSFs) remained untouched at Rs 280 crore.

(With PTI inputs)