Budget job schemes good start but practicality to be seen: Experts

Bengaluru: The Union Government’s new found focus on skilling to boost employment, has found support with human resource professionals, though they still to fathom its practicality and sustainability, especially being in the dark on the details of how this ambitious programme will be taken forward. Yet, most are bustling with ideas on how the roll out could pan out.

It may be recalled that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed involving “500 top companies” in offering internship to 1 crore youth in a span of five years. “The government has already created a good platform linking the scheme’s implementation with deployment of CSR funds. The industry is warming up to the idea - (though) it’s early days yet. We should think of it as a great start to facilitate a structured opportunity for skilling/ providing potential employment,” said Rajani Athreya, Group Head HR, South Asia, Kantar.

Given the scale of internship initiatives called for, most hiring professionals feel the number could come from subsidiaries and contractors. “While an individual company may not have the threshold to provide such a high number of internships, groups such as Reliance and the Tatas have subsidiaries that can accommodate the candidates. Also, many companies outsource (contract) their employees. For them too the numbers will not be an obstacle,” observed Lohit Bhatia, president, Workforce Management, QuessCorp.