BUDGET 2021
Deduction on home loan interest extended till Mar 2022 DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Politics of Economy: Reaching out to poll-bound states Budget 2021 Live: Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance, say economists Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
'Budget may take us closer to housing for all dream'

Budget may take us one step closer to PM's housing for all dream: Zolostays CEO

There are a couple of things that have gone right with the Budget but the biggest positive is that there are no big negatives

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:11 ist
Dr Nikhil Sikri, CEO, Zolostays. Credit: Zolostays.

By Nikhil Sikri,

At the highest level, FM has announced a major central health scheme, income tax rebates and said the government is focused on farmer welfare.

There are a couple of things that have gone right with the Budget but the biggest positive is that there are no big negatives. There is no additional tax burden which a lot of people were afraid of before the Budget. We got spared of taxes on the ultra-rich, Covid cess (which almost felt like a certainty before budget) or any tinkering with long term capital gains tax.

There has been the announcement of several measures to simplify business challenges, including changes to the administration of direct taxes while increasing compliance.

Affordable Housing Projects have gotten the tax rebates extended for a year to Mar 2022 which might take us one step closer to not only PM's dream of ‘Housing for All’ but also Zolo's mission for "Beautiful Living For All".

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zolostays)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Income Tax
Finance Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 