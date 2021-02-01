Budget may take us one step closer to PM's housing for all dream: Zolostays CEO

By Nikhil Sikri,

At the highest level, FM has announced a major central health scheme, income tax rebates and said the government is focused on farmer welfare.

There are a couple of things that have gone right with the Budget but the biggest positive is that there are no big negatives. There is no additional tax burden which a lot of people were afraid of before the Budget. We got spared of taxes on the ultra-rich, Covid cess (which almost felt like a certainty before budget) or any tinkering with long term capital gains tax.

There has been the announcement of several measures to simplify business challenges, including changes to the administration of direct taxes while increasing compliance.

Affordable Housing Projects have gotten the tax rebates extended for a year to Mar 2022 which might take us one step closer to not only PM's dream of ‘Housing for All’ but also Zolo's mission for "Beautiful Living For All".

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zolostays)