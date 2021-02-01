Budget provided much-needed increase in healthcare, says Deloitte India Partner and Leader

By Charu Sehgal,

The Budget 2021 has provided the much-expected increase in public expenditure on healthcare. The FM has announced an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years though, on Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat scheme in addition to the National Health Mission.

There appears to be an integrated approach whereby both the short term and immediate needs, as well as the longer-term measures, have been proposed. While the provision of 35,000 crores for Covid-19 vaccine and focus on disease control and surveillance will help cope with the immediate needs brought forth by the pandemic, the setting up of National Institutes for virology and Integrated Health Labs, an updated Health Information portal will all prepare us for future such eventualities.

The pandemic had brought to the fore the stark shortage in infrastructure and medical and paramedical medical resources. The budget announced setting up and up-gradation of primary, secondary and tertiary health units across districts and blocks, as well as a focus on allied healthcare professionals and that, is a welcome step.

The Budget has also looked at healthcare holistically and focused on other determinants of health such as nutrition, water and sanitation and air quality. Prevention and wellness have thus been a key focus. The total outlay on healthcare and wellness has been Rs 2.24 lakh crores including the above mentioned allied departments. This has been increased from 91,000 crores last year.

What seems to be missing was the support and boost that was expected to encourage private investment in healthcare infrastructure as well in manufacture of medical devices.

There was also no mention of specific support and incentives for R&D and innovation for the Pharma and Medical technology.

It was the private sector that really rose to the challenge during the last year whether it was on innovation or manufacture of drugs, devices and vaccines or on testing and treatment and it was expected that it will be provided a boost.”

(The author is Partner and Leader, Lifesciences and Healthcare at Deloitte India)

By Shuchi Ray,

Setting up of critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts (out of total 718 districts) is a very welcome step since it will help in generating local demand for medical devices and serving as a channel for the supply of pharmaceutical drugs.

This will not only make the healthcare facilities available to the public at large but will also generate employment and make the sector attractive from an investment perspective.

Further, the support in terms of rural and urban health and wellness centres, and integrated public health labs will increase the awareness of healthcare in public leading to ‘Swasth’ and healthy India.

(The author is a Partner at Deloitte India)

By Rajiv Bajoria,

The substantial increase in budgetary allocations, of 137%, to the healthcare sector is a very welcome move.

The total allocation to healthcare is a sizeable sum of Rs 2.23 lakh crore including Covid-19 vaccination expenditure currently budgeted at Rs 35,000 crore, the sector should get a good boost.

Another notable part of the allocation is the thrust on water and sanitation, the allocation for these two itself exceeds last year’s total budget and is a welcome step in addressing the root cause and taking preventive measure.

As India's healthcare spend has historically been very low, it is hoped that the present allocations mark a beginning of a strong focus to this sector.”

(The author is a Partner at Deloitte India)