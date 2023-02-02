Budget Session Live: Ruckus over Adani issue in LS, RS as Oppn demands probe; Houses adjourned till 2 pm
updated: Feb 02 2023, 12:04 ist
12:01
Want Centre to form Joint Parliamentary panel, people losing money
We want (Centre) to form a JPC to investigate this or take a day-to-day report under supervision of CJI. People are losing crores of rupees by investing in LIC, SBI & other nationalised banks. We need to have a discussion in Parliament to know the truth: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/k0XQswAVH0
Given suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss issue of investment by LIC, PSB: Kharge
We have given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/NxgVGlqYz6
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus
Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned minutes after they started on Thursday after the Opposition parties demanded discussions on the Adani Hindenburg. Both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus.
10:49
Kharge submits notice in RS to suspend business, discuss Adani Hindenberg report
PM meets with Union Ministers to discuss Centre's strategy in Parliament
#Budget2023 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju to discuss government strategy in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/iiYxquS7yz
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi gives notice to discuss 'incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI'
Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of 'urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc'.
Opposition meets at Mallikarjun Kharge's office to discuss floor strategy for Budget Session
Opposition meeting to discuss floor strategy for #Parliament's #BudgetSession begins at @kharge's office. Trinamool, AAP attending the meeting. Also attending are leaders from Congress, Sena, NCP, SP, NC JDU, CPM, DMK @DeccanHerald
Centre to move motion of thanks on Prez address in LS today
The Central government on Thursday will move a motion for thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha. The motion would be moved by the BJP MP C.P. Joshi. The Lower House will discuss the motion on the address delivered by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. Two reports of the standing committee on transport regarding demands for grants for the current fiscal for the ministry of road transport and highways as well as ministry of tourism, will also be laid in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
Move to new tax regime stokes concern over investments in insurance, mutual funds
Market participants are asking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider the proposal to discontinue tax sops on mutual funds and insurance.
Ravi Kumar, Founder & CEO, Upstox said to encourage more retail investing and insurance adoption, "we wish that the Finance Minister would increase tax savings for investments and reconsider the proposal to discontinue the tax SOPs on mutual funds and insurance".
08:07
Budget 2023 brings tax relief to Indian middle class ahead of polls
In its last full Budget ahead of the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cut personal income taxes to appease the middle class and spur consumption, and boosted infrastructure spending to power growth and job creation in Asia's No.3 economy.
Budget: Not populist, but expansionist, and will hurt the poor
This is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fifth budget, and the last full plan before the general elections of 2024. There was an expectation that it would be a full throttle populist budget, and that any fiscal deficit limit would be thrown to the winds. Thankfully, that’s not the case. The fiscal deficit target of less than 6 per cent of expected GDP next year is reasonably restrained, although it could have been a more stretched target. Fiscal austerity is a must for several reasons.
Opposition to raise Hindenberg report on Adani in Parliament, demand independent probe
Congress, BRS MPs give Adjournment motion notice to discuss Hindenburg report on Adani
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice to raise Adani Group's financial irregularities issue
