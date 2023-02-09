Budget Session Live: PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 09:15 ist
  • 09:14

    Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS to discuss China border situation

  • 09:12

    Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS o discuss 'PM's travels with Adani'

  • 07:49

    PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

    Prime MinisterNarendra Modiwill reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today.

  • 07:50

    Rajya Sabha sees verbal skirmishes as Oppn presses for JPC probe

    Verbal skirmishes between treasury and opposition benches that forced frequent interventions by the Chair marked the proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the opposition parties targeted the government on the Adani issue pressing for a JPC probe.

