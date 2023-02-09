Budget Session Live: PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS o discuss 'PM's travels with Adani'
#BudgetSession | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the details of PM's foreign travels with Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders."
Rajya Sabha sees verbal skirmishes as Oppn presses for JPC probe
Verbal skirmishes between treasury and opposition benches that forced frequent interventions by the Chair marked the proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the opposition parties targeted the government on the Adani issue pressing for a JPC probe.
Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS to discuss China border situation
Cong MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS o discuss 'PM's travels with Adani'
PM Modi to reply to 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today
Prime MinisterNarendra Modiwill reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today.
Read more.
Rajya Sabha sees verbal skirmishes as Oppn presses for JPC probe
Verbal skirmishes between treasury and opposition benches that forced frequent interventions by the Chair marked the proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the opposition parties targeted the government on the Adani issue pressing for a JPC probe.
Read more