Budget Session Live: PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over Budget speech goof-up
Budget Session Live: PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over Budget speech goof-up
updated: Feb 13 2023, 07:48 ist
Track the live updates from the Budget Session on DH!
07:47
Parliament will perish sans freedom of speech: Congress on expunction of Kharge, Rahul's remarks
Warning that Parliament cannot remain the "grand inquest of the nation” if free speech is throttled, the Congress on Sunday said the "autocratic and dictatorial face" of the ruling BJP was exposed through the "brazen, undemocratic and unparliamentary" expunction of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the suspension of Rajani Patil.
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over Budget speech goof-up
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading portions from the state's last yearBudgetspeech while presenting theBudgetfor 2023-24, saying Congress governments' "plans and announcements remained just on paper".
The prime minister was addressing a rally here after inaugurating a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Parliament will perish sans freedom of speech: Congress on expunction of Kharge, Rahul's remarks
Warning that Parliament cannot remain the "grand inquest of the nation” if free speech is throttled, the Congress on Sunday said the "autocratic and dictatorial face" of the ruling BJP was exposed through the "brazen, undemocratic and unparliamentary" expunction of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the suspension of Rajani Patil.
Read more
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
Read more
PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over Budget speech goof-up
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading portions from the state's last yearBudgetspeech while presenting theBudgetfor 2023-24, saying Congress governments' "plans and announcements remained just on paper".
The prime minister was addressing a rally here after inaugurating a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.