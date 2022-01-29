Budget should look at revival of tourism industry, says Cleartrip Chief Business Officer Prahlad Krishnamurthi

By Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer, Cleartrip

"In terms of the Union Budget 2022, we have clear-cut, substantial expectations from the government as one of the worst-hit sectors by Covid-19. Given that the sector has taken a heavy blow, some relief measures like travel and tourism to be treated at par with the IT sectors would help quickly revive business and propel the industry towards growth and progress. Though Budget 2021 brought enhancements for public transport infrastructure, we are particularly looking for a proposal that talks specifically about the Indian travel and tourism industry’s short-term and long-term revival."