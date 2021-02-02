Budget will pave way for digitisation: Xerox CEO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 02 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 15:29 ist

By Leo Joseph

As expected, the core needs of the economy, coming out of a pandemic-hit year, take prominence in the Union Budget 2021. However, long-term, the budget focuses on the D in India – standing for both development and digitization. The progressive budget lays the roadmap for greater digitization in governance. A budget presented and disseminated in a digital format for the first time to a digital census will pave the way for the government to serve citizens through technology and data more seamlessly. The promise of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ can only be realized through greater investments in technology and focus on greater R&D and innovation – which the budget does.

(The author is Managing Director, Xerox India)

