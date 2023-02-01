'Capital investment to 10L cr will create GDP growth'

Capital investment to 10L cr will create GDP growth, says Vivek Ramji Iyer of Grant Thornton Bharat

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:34 ist
Vivek Ramji Iyer, Partner and National Leader Financial Services, Grant Thornton Bharat.

 Vivek Ramji Iyer, Partner and National Leader Financial Services, Grant Thornton Bharat

Given that financial services is one of the key pillars of growth during Amrit Kaal, focusing on financial stability with technology-driven innovation will characterise the financial services ecosystem in the future. 10 lakh crore capital investment will create GDP growth and generate wealth creation opportunities for the citizens of India across the income spectrum, thereby increasing the chances for asset management funds in India. 

Union Budget 2023
Finance
Business News

