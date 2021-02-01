BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Didn't increase burden on common man, clarifies FM Sitharaman Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
CBI gets over Rs 835 crore in Budget 2021

CBI gets over Rs 835 crore in Budget 2021

This announcement comes at a time when the CBI is probing several corruption cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:07 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing high-ticket corruption cases and has registered over Rs 67,000 crore of bank fraud cases last year, received Rs 835.39 crore in the Union Budget on Monday, a nominal cut from Rs 835.75 crore it received as per revised estimates for 2020-21.

The agency has to pool human resources with burgeoning bank fraud cases, extradition cases abroad, besides special crime cases handed over to it by various high courts and the Supreme Court.

The CBI had received Rs 802.19 crore initially in the last budget and it was increased to Rs 835.75 crore in the revised estimates for 2020-21.

The agency has been allocated Rs 835.39 crore to manage its affairs in 2021-22, a minute dip of Rs 36 lakh, according to the Union Budget presented on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the fiscal 2019-20, the CBI was allocated Rs 786.08 crore.

"The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crimes.

"This also includes provision for various projects such as modernisation of Training Centres of CBI, Establishment of Technical and Forensic Support Units, Comprehensive moderniSation and purchase of land/construction of office/residence buildings for CBI," the Budget document said

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBI
Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 