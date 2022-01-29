DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is trade deficit?

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. in this episode, we look at the concept of trade deficit. If a country imports more goods and services than it exports in a given period of time, then such a situation is called a trade deficit. A trade deficit is also known as a negative trade balance.
Tune in to know more about trade deficit...
