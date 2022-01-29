DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is trade deficit?

DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is trade deficit?

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. in this episode, we look at the concept of trade deficit. If a country imports more goods and services than it exports in a given period of time, then such a situation is called a trade deficit. A trade deficit is also known as a negative trade balance.

