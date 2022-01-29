DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is vote on account?

DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is vote on account?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. In this episode, we look at the concept of vote on account, what it entails, the significance of it and more. A vote on account is a grant in advance for the central government to meet short-term expenditure needs from the Consolidated Fund of India.

Tune in to know more.

Union Budget 2022
dh radio
budget 2022
Business News

