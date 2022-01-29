DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is vote on account?

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. In this episode, we look at the concept of vote on account, what it entails, the significance of it and more. A vote on account is a grant in advance for the central government to meet short-term expenditure needs from the Consolidated Fund of India.
