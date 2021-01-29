DH Radio | Different tax slabs for unmarried, married

DH Radio | Union Budget 2021: Did you know unmarried and married Indians had different tax slabs?

If you like this podcast, please share it with your friends, family and on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 14:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to DH Radio, in this episode on Union Budget 2021, we are going to take a look at a time when married and unmarried Indians had different tax slabs. Yes, you heard that right.

Tune in to know more...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

dh radio
DH Podcast
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 