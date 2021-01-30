DH Radio | When FMs weaved poetry into Budget speeches

DH Radio | When Finance Ministers delivered poetic Budget speeches

In this episode on Union Budget 2021, we are going to take a look at some instances where finance ministers weaved poetry into their budget speeches

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 16:18 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents as she poses for lensmen on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Welcome to DH Radio, in this episode on Union Budget 2021, we are going to take a look at some instances where finance ministers weaved poetry into their budget speeches. Finance ministers in the past have delivered quite a few Budget speeches with poems weaved in them.

Often they have used poems to emphasise or substantiate policy stands or principles that guided them in formulating the Budget.

Tune in to find out more about the times when Finance mInisters weaved poetry into their Budget speeches..

