DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class ahead of polls

  Feb 03 2023
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:25 ist
In its last full Budget ahead of the 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cut personal income taxes to appease the middle class and spur consumption, and boosted infrastructure spending to power growth and job creation in Asia's No.3 economy.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Union Budget
Union Budget 2023

