DrinkPrime CEO believes Budget must look at making safe drinking water more affordable

Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder and CEO of DrinkPrime

"While we applaud the government for making drinking water more accessible through initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal, we believe it is critical to make safe drinking water more affordable. Lowering or eliminating GST on water purifiers, as consumer durable, will help treat them as an essential service required by all Indians. It will encourage people to invest in their health while helping mission oriented brands like DrinkPrime provide clean, safe and healthy drinking water to everyone.

Lake rejuvenation and ground water regeneration is the need of the hour. There are several NGOs and startups that would benefit greatly if the government would sanction some budget for the same or launch initiatives that serve the purpose.

Similarly, taxation on ESOPs should occur at the final sale of shares rather than when they are offered. This makes attracting good talent difficult in an already competitive market with a severe talent shortage. If this is addressed, organisations will be able to offer additional benefits to potential or high-performing employees.

As more smart city plans flow out, we request the government to also focus on IoT technology as it is definitely the future of smart ownership."