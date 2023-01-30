'Drone industry expects Service Linked Incentive'

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace

"The drone industry budget expectations will be Service Linked Incentive. The industry is huge and its main aim is to receive a major nitro boost propulsion for Service Linked Incentives schemes as for every 1 indigenous drone manufacturer in the country, there are more than 450 drone service providers. With this India is nearing to its goal of becoming the global hub for drone technology. The budget should include more subsidies for drone pilots for their training and skilling programmes with government partnerships. The industry budget should be used for drone applications in fields like defence, mining, logistics and transportation with providing jobs. Budget 2023 is expected to be a culmination of governance, environmental sustainability and innovation. The government should start recognizing the startup community, as it has great potential to aid in India becoming the number one global economic superpower. From a manufacturing startup perspective, the government has laid out the PLI Schemes, but I believe that a Service Linked Incentive (SLI) should also be introduced as well, especially for the drone segment. Government organizations like Invest India, Startup India, and Make in India, should connect more with the startup community and develop a separate ministry for startups. The budget expectation for startups would be to simplify the regulations and incentives scheme aimed for startups and their stakeholders."