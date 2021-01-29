Economic Survey 2021 | Healthcare spending must increase to 2.5-3% of GDP

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of the healthcare sector and its inter-linkages with other key sectors of the economy. The pandemic has also shown us the importance of public spending on the healthcare sector.

The Economic Survey suggests that public spending on the sector must be increased from around 1 per cent currently to 2.5-3 per cent of the GDP.

The ongoing pandemic has showcased how a healthcare crisis can get transformed into an economic and social crisis. The increase in spending, as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017, can decrease the out-of-pocket expenses from 65 per cent to 30 per cent of overall healthcare spend, said the Economic Survey.

The Survey suggests that a sectoral regulator to undertake regulation and supervision of the healthcare sector must be considered given the market failures stemming from information asymmetry.

India has one of the highest levels of out of pocket expenses in the world, contributing directly to the high incidence of catastrophic expenditures and poverty. A negative correlation exists between the level of public spend and out of pocket expenses, both across countries and states, says the Economic Survey.

The document adds that at small levels of public spend i.e. at less than 3 per cent of GDP, even marginal increases in public spend generate substantial “bang for the buck” in reducing the out-of-pocket expenses.