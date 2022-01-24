Economic Survey 2021 key takeaways: Focus on reducing poverty, pharma exports and more

India's Economic Survey, presented ahead of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, had forecast a "V-shaped" economic recovery, emphasising the government's policy response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament and then-CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian later spelt out the points noted in the Survey.

Here are the key takeaways from the Economic Survey 2021-22:

1. The estimated real GDP growth for FY22 at 11 per cent is the highest since Independence.

2. The Survey notes that an increase in public spending on the healthcare from 1 per cent to 2.5-3 per cent of GDP – as envisaged in the National Health Policy 2017 – can decrease the out-of-pocket expenses from 65 per cent to 30 per cent of overall healthcare spend.

3. It suggests that telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest by investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure.

4. While exports of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, textile and allied products slide, exports of drugs and pharma, software and agriculture and allied products improved. Pharma exports, in particular, hold the potential to be the pharmacy of the world.

5. The National Health Mission (NHM) has played a critical role in mitigating inequity as the access of the poorest to pre-natal and post-natal care as well as institutional deliveries has increased significantly. Therefore, in conjunction with Ayushman Bharat, the emphasis on NHM should continue.

6. Given India’s stage of development, India must continue to focus on economic growth to lift the poor out of poverty by expanding the overall pie.

7. The legal infrastructure for the recovery of loans needs to be strengthened.

8. India must focus on improving its performance on institutions and business sophistication innovation inputs. These are expected to result in higher improvement in innovation output.

9. For India to become an innovation leader, it needs greater thrust on innovation. India’s aspiration must be to compete on innovation with the top ten economies. India’s gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) is lowest amongst other largest economies. India’s business sector needs to significantly ramp up investments in R&D.

10. PM-JAY is being used significantly for high frequency, low-cost care such as dialysis and continued to be utilised without disruption even during the Covid pandemic and the lockdown. General medicine exhibited a V-shaped recovery after falling during the lockdown and reached pre-Covid-19 levels.

