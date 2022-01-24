Economic Survey 2022 | Here's what to expect

Due to the lack of a full-time chief economic advisor, the Economic Survey for 2021-22 is anticipated to contain only one volume, which will be mostly data for the fiscal year across sectors and will not include the policy prescriptions that are part of the main Volume-1 (CEA).

After incumbent CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian had declared his plan to return to academia after his three-year term ended on December 7, the government began the hunt for a new CEA in November last year.

According to statements made to Times of India by an official, the Economic Survey would not be handled by a full-time CEA. The survey is similar to an economic report card, and CEAs have used it to push through reform suggestions. The CEA must go before the Parliament to answer questions about the economic survey.

Officials said Subramanian will be in charge of some of the foundation for the single-volume study, while the search for a new CEA continues. Subramanian had initiated a number of projects, including the monthly economic report (MER), which the new CEA must finish.

According to the National Statistical Office's (NSO) first projections, the economy will grow by 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal year, slightly less than the Reserve Bank's projection of 9.5 percent.

The economy fell by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21 as a result of the emergence of Covid-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. Because the lockdowns were local in character and did not create widespread disruption in economic activity, the virus had a smaller impact on the economy this fiscal year.

