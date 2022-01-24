Economic Survey 2022 | Here's what to expect

Economic Survey 2022 | Here's what to expect

According to the National Statistical Office's (NSO) first projections, the economy will grow by 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock photo

Due to the lack of a full-time chief economic advisor, the Economic Survey for 2021-22 is anticipated to contain only one volume, which will be mostly data for the fiscal year across sectors and will not include the policy prescriptions that are part of the main Volume-1 (CEA).

After incumbent CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian had declared his plan to return to academia after his three-year term ended on December 7, the government began the hunt for a new CEA in November last year.

Also Read: Budget 2022 | What comprises the Economic Survey?

According to statements made to Times of India by an official, the Economic Survey would not be handled by a full-time CEA. The survey is similar to an economic report card, and CEAs have used it to push through reform suggestions. The CEA must go before the Parliament to answer questions about the economic survey.

Officials said Subramanian will be in charge of some of the foundation for the single-volume study, while the search for a new CEA continues. Subramanian had initiated a number of projects, including the monthly economic report (MER), which the new CEA must finish.

According to the National Statistical Office's (NSO) first projections, the economy will grow by 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal year, slightly less than the Reserve Bank's projection of 9.5 percent.

The economy fell by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21 as a result of the emergence of Covid-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. Because the lockdowns were local in character and did not create widespread disruption in economic activity, the virus had a smaller impact on the economy this fiscal year.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Economic Survey
Union Budget 2022
Union Budget

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 