Survey a detailed analysis of India's growth: PM

Economic Survey is comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, says PM Modi

The survey has projected a growth of 7 per cent in the current fiscal, while it has given a downward projection of 6.5 per cent growth in 2023-24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 22:34 ist
PM Modi arrives to address the media on the opening day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the economic survey as a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory.

"The economic survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the economic survey for 2022-23 in the Parliament. The survey has projected a growth of 7 per cent in the current fiscal, while it has given a downward projection of 6.5 per cent growth in 2023-24.

The GDP growth in 2021-22 was 8.7 per cent.

