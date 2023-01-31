Economic Survey is comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the economic survey as a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory.
"The economic survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted.
The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors. https://t.co/2PpKzCgdtg
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2023
Also Read | Union Budget 2023 to test Modi’s fiscal resolve ahead of 2024
Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the economic survey for 2022-23 in the Parliament. The survey has projected a growth of 7 per cent in the current fiscal, while it has given a downward projection of 6.5 per cent growth in 2023-24.
The GDP growth in 2021-22 was 8.7 per cent.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends
Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747
Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit
In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral
Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut
You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth
DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...