'Equity markets will be enthused with no tinkering in capital gains taxes or any form of Covid tax'

By Krishna Kumar Karwa,

Hats off to the FM for sticking to her promise of a budget that will be remembered for 100 years. A budget with no changes in Direct taxes will certainly be remembered for years to come.

Get the latest Union Budget updates only on DH

Equity markets will be enthused with no tinkering in capital gains taxes or STT or any form of Covid tax.

The proposals to privatize 2 PSBs and 1 general insurance companies is noteworthy, as is the increase in FDI limit in insurance to 74%. The much-awaited proposal to set up a DFI should boost capex in the coming years.

UNION BUDGET SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

To summarise, the revival of the economy seen in the last 4-5 months will be further enhanced with the various budget proposals. Tax buoyancy, successful divestments and quick monetization of operating infrastructure assets remain a key to achieving the fiscal deficit target of 6.8 % for FY 21-22.

(The author is the managing director of Emkay Global Financial Services)