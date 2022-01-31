Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha

The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 14:32 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session 2022 of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).

This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Union Budget 2022
Economic Survey
Nirmala Sitharaman
Lok Sabha
Finance Ministry

What's Brewing

'Mahaan' teaser: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser: Vikram is back

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 