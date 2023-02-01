First general Budget of Amrit Kaal is all-inclusive and visionary: BJP

BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed the 2023-24 Budget proposals as "all-inclusive and visionary", saying the first general Budget of 'Amrit Kal' is a blueprint for India's rapid growth and development.

Party president J P Nadda said the Budget reflects the "farsighted" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brings out schemes for people at all levels of the pyramid, particularly those at the bottom.

In its discourse, the BJP describes the period between the country's 75th Independence year to the 100th as "Amrit Kaal".

"The first general budget of India's Amrit Kaal is a public welfare and pro-poor Budget. It is the Budget that will empower and uplift the lives of villagers, rural folks, Dalits, tribals, farmers, backward and oppressed classes, differently-abled people and those who are economically backward. It is a blueprint for India's rapid growth and development which will ensure a holistic progress of the country," Nadda said.

Former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it is an "all-inclusive and visionary" Budget that will give further impetus to the Modi government's resolve for building a self-reliant India by taking every section along.

In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag '#AmritKaalBudget', Shah said the target of increasing the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development and keeping the fiscal deficit at 5.9 per cent is commendable.

This reflects the foresight of the Modi government to build a new India with strong infrastructure and a strong economy, he said.

"The budget-2023 brought by the Modi government is a budget that lays a strong foundation of Amritkal.

"I am sure that this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Modi government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along. Congratulations to @narendramodi and (union finance minister) @nsitharaman for this," he said.

Shah thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving tax relief to the middle and salaried class as the budget proposed to increase tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

He further said the Modi government is working with a determined spirit to raise the standard of living of crores of people through cooperatives, following the mantra of 'prosperity from cooperation', he said.

"Today, the unprecedented decisions taken in the Budget to strengthen the cooperative sector are a symbol of this," he said.

With this, the cooperative movement will get a new direction and momentum, he said.

Senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving the goal of becoming a USD 5-trillion and among the 'top three' economies within a few years.

Singh further said the budget demonstrates the government's commitment towards supporting growth and welfare-oriented policies that will benefit all sections of society including small businesses owners, farmers, and professionals alike.

He said the tax exemption limit being raised to Rs 7 lakhs is a "people-friendly" decision and added that several other tax-related reforms will provide a huge relief to middle class, including salaried individuals and retired people.