JUST IN
Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr Budget 2021 Live: Senior citizens above 75 years need not file Income Tax returns, says FM
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here
7 port projects worth over Rs 2,000 cr via PPP mode: FM

FM announces 7 port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via PPP mode

The finance minister said that she proposed 'seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via public private partnership mode'

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:46 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Credit: LSTV/PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment.

These projects would be undertaken through public private partnership (PPP) mode, Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.

Follow all the latest updates on the Budget 2021 live here

The finance minister said that she proposed "seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore via public private partnership mode".

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ports
Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget
infrastructure

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 