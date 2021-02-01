BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Didn't increase burden on common man, clarifies FM Sitharaman Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
FM proposes Rs 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:38 ist

The government on Monday proposed Rs 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments in the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.

"To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark Rs 1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote the digital mode of payment," the minister said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22.

Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.

"We have now worked out the modalities and the NRF outlay will be Rs 50,000 crore over five years. It will ensure the overall research ecosystem in the country is strengthened with a focus on identified national priority thrust areas," she said.

The Finance Minister also stated that a new initiative National Language Translation Mission will be undertaken. 

Budget 2021
Union Budget 2021
Digital Payment

