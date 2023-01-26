Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman performs Halwa ceremony

FM Sitharaman participates in Halwa ceremony to mark final stage of budget preparations

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of budget preparation begins

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 18:20 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials during the 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the final stage of Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and two junior ministers Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary along with senior officials of the finance ministry as well as members of budget press on Thursday participated in the 'Halwa' ceremony, which marks the final stage of budget preparations.

The ceremony was held within North Block premises, which houses the finance ministry.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of budget preparation begins.

Like the previous two budgets, Union budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2023-24 on February 1, 2023.

All the 14 budget documents, including the annual financial statement (commonly known as budget), demand for grants (DG) and the finance bill as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of budget documents by MPs and the general public, using the simplest form of digital convenience.

