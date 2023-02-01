FM Sitharaman presents first 'Amrit Kaal' Budget, says India a 'bright star' amid slowing global growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday began her much anticipated Budget speech, highlighting India's economic prospects amid a slowing global economy.

"The world has recognised India as a bright star. Our growth for the current year is estimated at 7 per cent...the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and war," Sitharaman said, kicking off her speech.

She added that the Indian economy was on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

While presenting the first Budget for 'Amrit Kaal', FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government, in a bid to increase digital infrastructure in the rural areas and boost rural startups, will set up an accelerator fund for agri startups.

More to follow....