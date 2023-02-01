'India a bright star': FM presents 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM Sitharaman presents first 'Amrit Kaal' Budget, says India a 'bright star' amid slowing global growth

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 11:24 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs on her arrival at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday began her much anticipated Budget speech, highlighting India's economic prospects amid a slowing global economy.

"The world has recognised India as a bright star. Our growth for the current year is estimated at 7 per cent...the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and war," Sitharaman said, kicking off her speech.

Track live updates of FM Sitharamans's Budget speech here

She added that the Indian economy was on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

While presenting the first Budget for 'Amrit Kaal', FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the government, in a bid to increase digital infrastructure in the rural areas and boost rural startups, will set up an accelerator fund for agri startups.
More to follow....

Check out DH's latest videos

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023
Business News
Economy

