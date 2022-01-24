From Mahabharata to McGregor: Quotes mentioned in Economic Survey 2021

The previous year's Economic Survey, released ahead of Union Budget 2021, used a diverse range of quotes at the beginning of chapters to provide perspective on various issues addressed in the document. From Mahabharata to Gandhi and Aristotle, the survey derived ideas from prominent personalities to elaborate on the vast sum of complex problems plaguing the Indian economy.

Here are all the quotes from the Economic Survey 2021:

"Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of dharma" – Mahabharata (Shanti Parva).

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high … Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake”. — Rabindranath Tagore

"Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime" — Aristotle

"It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it” — George Santayana, Spanish philosopher

"Look for the bare necessities, The simple bare necessities, Forget about your worries and your strife, I mean the bare necessities" —The Jungle Book

“Doing the right things at the right time is the rope which binds the wealth, making it boundless” – Thirukkural

"Precision beats power, and timing beats speed" — Conor McGregor

"The air that blows off a small lamp becomes the friend of a jungle fire! Power garners support"– Subhashita

"May all be happy; May all be without disease; May all have well-being; May none have the misery of any sort" — Brihadaaranyaka Upanishad

"Who have the shade of scornful crest, Under their umbra umbrella rest" —Thiruvalluvar

"In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity” ―Albert Einstein

