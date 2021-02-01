From the Newsroom: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget; Internet suspended at farmers’ protest sites near Delhi borders, and Myanmar Army stages coup and arrests Aung San Suu Kyi.

Here is the top news of February 1, 2021:

India’s first Budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic gave a healing touch to the health sector by providing over Rs 2.22 lakh crore for health and wellness, which is 137% more than the last year’s allocation and also gave a big push to the infrastructure sector through a sharp increase in capital expenditures aimed at reconstructing the pandemic-ravaged economy and providing jobs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made two bold Budget announcements, which included lining up two Public Sector Banks for disinvestment and putting up one state-owned insurance company for sale. The Foreign Direct Investment limit in insurance was also increased to 74% from the current 49% in the Budget. There was no change in the personal income tax slabs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmers' protest sites -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders -- till Tuesday night, officials said. Apart from the three border points, where farmers have been protesting since November against the Centre's three new farm laws, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too. The suspension is effective from 11 pm of January 31 to 11 pm February 2.

The Myanmar military staged a coup today by arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians. Myanmar's army said Monday it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup. "We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said. The military claims last year's election, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win in a landslide, was riddled with massive voter fraud.