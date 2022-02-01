Gadkari's Transport pips Shah's Home to enter top-three slot in Budget allocation

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was on Monday pushed to the fourth spot in budgetary allocation, as the transport sector found space in the top-third slot, despite Amit Shah-led ministry getting a 11.30 per cent increase.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 1,85,776.55 crore for the MHA in the 2022-23 Budget, up from Rs 1,66,908.45 crore she announced in the previous budget. If one takes the revised estimates of Rs 1,7448.14 crore, the increase is 6.49 per cent.

Rajnath Singh-led Ministry of Defence has the highest allocation of Rs 5.25 lakh crore, followed by Piyush Goyal-led Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Rs 2.17 lakh crore, the same ranking as in the previous budget.

Nitin Gadkari's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with Rs 1.99 lakh crore displaced Amit Shah-led MInistry of Home Affairs to take the third spot in allocation. In last Budget, the Ministry of Road Transport was allocated Rs 1.18 lakh crore.

As was the case in previous fiscals, the majority of the MHA allocation went to police and paramilitary forces among others at Rs 1,17687.99 crore, up from February 2021's allocation of Rs 1.03 lakh crore and the revised estimates of Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

For the stalled Census operations, the Budget has allocated Rs 3,676 crore, down from the earlier allocation of Rs 3,768.28 crore. However, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in halting of the operations and the budgetary allocation was revised to Rs 519.80 crore during this fiscal.

The money earmarked for Nirbhaya Fund was doubled for the 2022-23 to Rs 200 crore but it was nowhere near Rs 2020-21 allocation of Rs 855.23 crore. The allocation for modernisation of police forces decreased from Rs 2,803.11 to Rs 2,754.16 crore. Last year's budget estimate for police modernisation was revised to Rs 3,345.89 crore.

The paramilitary forces -- CRPF, NSG, BSF, ITBP, CISF, Assam Rifles and SSB -- cornered Rs 87,444.06 crore against Rs 77,838.04 crore last year. The revised estimates were pegged at Rs 81,396.25 crore.

CRPF, which is engaged in internal security duties in Kashmir and naxal-infested states among others, has been allocated Rs 29,324.92 crore, which is an increase from last year's Rs 26,197.90 crore. BSF, which is deployed on the India-Pak and India-Bangladesh borders, has been given Rs 22718.45 crore, up from Rs 20,729.54 crore.

The Special Protection Group, which guards the Prime Minister, has been allocated Rs 385.95 crore against Rs 429.05 crore last year. The Intelligence Bureau has been allocated Rs 3,168.36 crore, up from Rs 2,839.24 crore and revised estimates of Rs 2793.02 crore.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has been allocated Rs 59 crore against Rs 69.60 crore.

The cyber crime prevention against women and children and miscellaneous schemes got Rs 176.31 crore, down from Rs 759.59 crore. The revised estimates under this head was Rs 156.52 crore.

