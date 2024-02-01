JOIN US
Homebusinessunion budget

GDP - governance, development, and performance is Modi govt's focus: FM Sitharaman

'Our government is focused on GDP- governance, development, and performance', she said.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 05:58 IST

Speaking about the NDA government's achievements during the past three terms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "Our government is focused on GDP- governance, development, and performance," and is constantly striving to upskill the workforce.

Sitharaman said that the Union government is constantly working towards empowering the youth of the country, as she stressed on the National Education Policy 2020 which the FM asserted is “ushering the transformational reforms” in the education system. She said the government’s Skill India mission trained 1.4crore youths, and under this mission— 3,000 ITIs were started in India.

Her comments in the Parliament came during the Interim Budget presentation for 2024-25.

(Published 01 February 2024, 05:58 IST)
Union BudgetNirmala SitharamanModi GovernmentUnion Budget 2024

