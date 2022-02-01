'Governing the state in line of Dharma': Sitharaman quotes Mahabharata in Budget speech

Proposing more direct tax reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday quoted Mahabharata's Shanti Parva while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

"The king must make arrangements for the welfare of the populace by way of abandoning any laxity and by governing the state in the line of Dharma," Sitharaman said.

Drawing wisdom from our ancient text, we continue on our path to progress, she said.

