Government raises customs duty on certain auto parts to support local manufacturing  

BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Didn't increase burden on common man, clarifies FM Sitharaman Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Government raises customs duty on certain auto parts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With an eye on supporting domestic manufacturers, the government on Monday proposed an increase in customs duty on certain imported components used in automobiles.  

In the Union Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed increase in customs duty of various parts including ignition wiring sets, safety glass and parts of signalling equipment to 15 per cent with effect from February 2.  

Currently, the parts attract customs duty in the range of 7.5 to 10 per cent.  

"We are raising custom duty on certain auto parts to 15 per cent to bring them on par with general rate of auto parts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2021 speech.  

The government said the changes in basic customs duty is for creating level-playing field for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other domestic manufacturers.  

The parts would also attract agriculture infrastructure and development cess at the rate of five per cent.  

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain said: "Increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items."  

It is also heartening that the Budget outlay for the MSME sector has been doubled compared to last year, he added.  

"The auto component industry is dominated by MSMEs and this will provide them the necessary succour as the industry recovers," Jain said.  

Auto
Union Budget 2021
DH Auto
Nirmala Sithraman

