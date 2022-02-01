Government to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains: FM Sitharaman

Government to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains: FM

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:05 ist
A file photo of the Vade Bharat Express during a trial run. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

She also said that a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports.

"One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

