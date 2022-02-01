Govt announces Rs 1,500 crore scheme for development of northeast in Union Budget

A Rs 1,500 crore PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region) scheme was announced in the Budget on Monday to fund infrastructure and social development projects in the north-east.

Of the Rs 1,500 crore, the government has identified eight projects for which Rs 963 crore has been earmarked. Efforts to identify projects for the remaining amount will be done soon.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new scheme will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council.

"It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on felt needs of the North-East. This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors," she said in her budget speech.

"It will not be a substitute for existing central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made," she said.

For the construction of a by-pass in Mizoram capital Aizawl, Rs 500 crore has been allocated while Rs 129 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of dedicated services for the management of Paediatric and Adult Hematolymphoid Cancers in Guwahati.

The NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project will get Rs 67 crore while for the promotion of scientific Organic Agriculture in north-eastern states will get Rs 45 crore.

The pilot project for construction of Bamboo Link Road at locations in various districts in Mizoram will get Rs 100 crore.

